Erika Jayne Reveals How She Found Out Ex Tom Girardi Was Cheating for Years Before Divorce

One not-so-"Pretty Mess" after another.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has had one hell of a year. After filing for divorce from husband Tom Girardi in November 2020, Erika was sued in tandem with her lawyer ex for embezzlement and fraud, with the official complaint alleging her split was a "sham" defense.

On top of all that, Erika has been opening up to her RHOBH co-stars about not feeling "loved" by her estranged husband and what ultimately lead to her decision to walk away for good.

During tonight's episode, which aired July 21, Erika broke her silence about realizing Tom was unfaithful after his car accident in 2018. "I was just assuming he was with some other woman," Erika revealed to her co-stars. Tom was apparently unconscious for 12 hours following the crash, adding to his already-declining health as Erika described on the series.

As for "what woman" Erika believed Tom was with that night?