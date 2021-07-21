The 10 Biggest Fall Trends at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We've been looking forward to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale all year, eagerly anticipating the deals on activewear, shoes, beauty, Nordstrom-made brands, back to school items, and more highly-coveted styles. Of course, we love a good deal, but we also love being on top of the style trends. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale isn't a clearance sale with expired styles. It is an opportunity to get major savings on the upcoming fall trends.

In Fall 2021, you'll see a lot of lilac, quilted jackets, wide leg pants, sweater vests, houndstooth, acid wash, animal print coats, faux fur, and more. Instead of waiting for the autumn and paying full price, we recommend just jumping on the sale and nabbing these items while these great discounts are still available at Nordstrom.