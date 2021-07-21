KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

The 10 Biggest Fall Trends at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Get major savings on the most fashionable looks of the season.

By Marenah Dobin Jul 21, 2021 10:30 PMTags
We've been looking forward to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale all year, eagerly anticipating the deals on activewear, shoes, beauty, Nordstrom-made brands, back to school items, and more highly-coveted styles. Of course, we love a good deal, but we also love being on top of the style trends. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale isn't a clearance sale with expired styles. It is an opportunity to get major savings on the upcoming fall trends. 

In Fall 2021, you'll see a lot of lilac, quilted jackets, wide leg pants, sweater vests, houndstooth, acid wash, animal print coats, faux fur, and more. Instead of waiting for the autumn and paying full price, we recommend just jumping on the sale and nabbing these items while these great discounts are still available at Nordstrom.

Save on Nordstrom Made Brands During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Shirt Jackets

You can wear a shirt jacket, or a shacket, as outerwear or as an outfit. It's a versatile, comfortable, and stylish piece that you'll want to wear all the time. And, of course, we found a few options that are currently on sale.

Treasure & Bond Plaid Shirt Jacket

Is it even Fall if you don't add some fresh plaid to your wardrobe? This shirt jacket is rustic, yet refined. You can wear it as a part of your look with a pair of jeans. Or you can wear it over another outfit as a light jacket. Aside from being a quintessential autumn item, this is a definite "add to cart" because Treasure & Bond donates 2.5% of net sales to organizations that work to empower youth.

$89
$59
Nordstrom

Free People Moonchild Shirt Jacket

E! shoppers know how much we adore Free People. The Free People Moonchild Shirt Jacket has some distressed details, multiple pockets. It's the perfect go-to wardrobe piece for Fall.

$128
$80
Nordstrom

Thread & Supply Shirt Jacket

Enjoy this fall trend in a beautiful sky blue color or camel. The Thread & Supply shirt jacket provides a just-right level of warmth. It has an incredibly soft jersey lining and roomy pockets.

 

 

$49
$32
Nordstrom

Acid Wash

What's old is new again with the acid wash trend. You'll be seeing a lot of acid wash jeans, jackets, shirts, and dresses in the upcoming months.

BP Acid Wash Straight Leg Mom Jeans

Acid wash is back and so are mom jeans. These BP mom jeans are both retro and on-point with the current trends, especially with a white pair of sneakers. 

 

$45
$30
Nordstrom

Treasure & Bond Men's Acid Wash Crewneck T-Shirt

The '90s are alive and well in this t-shirt. The cotton shirt has an allover acid wash that is so on trend.

$25
$20
Nordstrom

Rag & Bone Maya High Waist Ankle Slim Straight Leg Jeans

The Rag & Bone Maya High Waist Ankle Slim Straight Leg Jeans are the perfect compromise between a slim and baggy fit pant. These are available in sizes ranging from 00 to 16.

$225
$150
Nordstrom

Sweater Vests

You'll see a lot of sweater vests in the autumn, with some people rocking them over long-sleeve shirts, short-sleeve tops, or even on their own as a shirt.

BP Oversize Sweater Vest

You will achieve those cool girl, easy-going layering vibes with this oversized vest. It's available in grey and a beautiful olive green.

$35
$23
Nordstrom

BP Women's Crop Sweater Vest

If oversized isn't you vibe, go for the cropped vest instead. This one has a subtle texture and three front buttons. You can get it in a beautiful bright orange, or a perfect-for-fall olive green.

$35
$23
Nordstrom

BP Oversize Houndstooth Sweater Vest

This slightly oversized sweater vest has vintage vibes thanks  to its houndstooth pattern. You can get it in standard and plus sizes. And, by the way, you'll be seeing lots of houndstooth in Fall 2021.

 

$35
$23
Standard Sizes
$35
$23
Plus Sizes

Boss Faryna Houndstooth Check Short Sleeve Sweater

Most of us picture black and white when we hear "houndstooth," but this navy sweater is a sophisticated take on the trend.

$248
$149
Nordstrom

Halogen Houndstooth Check Knit Moto Jacket

If you prefer the traditional black and white houndstooth, this zip-up moto jacket is so perfect for fall. 

$99
$59
Nordstrom

Lauren Ralph Lauren Snap Front Quilted Jacket

It doesn't get more classic, brown houndstooth quilted jacket. It has sophisticated corduroy accents and roomy pockets to hold your essentials. And, by the way, you're going to see a lot of quilted jackets this season too.

 

$170
$99
Nordstrom

Quilted Jackets

Quilted jackets are sophisticated, yet functional for everyday wear. You will always look put-together in a quilted jacket.

BlankNYC Quilted Hooded Jacket

You will be cozy and stylish in this quilted hooded jacket. You can also get it in army green.

$128
$70
Nordstrom

Vero Moda Simoneloa Quilted Shirt Jacket

This quilted jacket combines the shirt jacket trend and a luxurious texture, making it the perfect fall layering piece. It's also available in black.

$75
$50
Nordstrom

Zella Longline Quilted Bomber Jacket

You can never go wrong with a black quilted jacket. This one is also available in a gorgeous burgundy color.  You'll wear this diamond-quilted jacket whenever you can. 

$169
$110
Nordstrom

Lilac & Lavender

Normally, we associate fall with neutral colors and jewel tones, but this year you'll see a lot of light purple. 

Ugg Genuine Shearling Slipper

Ugg slippers are nothing short of iconic. You will get so many compliments on these lilac frost shoes. They're lined with incredibly soft UGGplush, which is also moisture-wicking. The rubber sole provides traction,  which means you can wear these indoors and outside.

 

$100
$70
Nordstrom

Madewell Ridgeton Pullover Sweater

This comfy Madewell pullover sweater has a raw-edge V-neck and side vents.

 

$90
$60
Nordstrom

Free People FP Movement Windy Meadow Pocket Joggers

These flowy fit pants are about to become your new go-to joggers.

 

$98
$63
Nordstrom

Leopard Print

Leopard print will be so omnipresent this fall that it will start feeling like a neutral. You can truly rock animal print with anything as long as you own it and exude some confidence.

Bernardo Animal Print Double Breasted Bouclé Coat

This double-breasted coat proves that animal print is forever-on-trend.

 

$250
$150
Nordstrom

Billabong Long Road Faux Fur Jacket

This super comfortable jacket has that leopard pattern and roomy pockets. 

$70
$46
Nordstrom

Via Spiga Leopard Print Hooded Reversible Faux Fur Jacket

This hooded jacket is actually reversible. You can rock the animal-print trend or flip it to the other side for a solid black, faux-fur look.

 

$250
$150
Nordstrom

Fringe

This trend adds an element of excitement to every outfit. You can go full-out with the fringe or you can opt for a subtle bit instead.

Born Kenia Fringe Bootie

These western-inspired booties are available in black and brown. Yes, they're cute, but they're also super comfortable thanks to a cushioned foam footbed with arch support.

 

$150
$90
Nordstrom

Rails Women's Francis Cable & Fringe Cotton Blend Sweater

The fringe accents add some fun to this cable-knit sweater.

 

$198
$130
Nordstrom

Monaco Fringe Knit Tank

A dash of fringe takes this tank to the next level.

$160
$95
Nordstrom

Wide-Leg Pants & Flares

We haven't abandoned the skinny jeans, but wide-leg pants and flares are fun way to switch things up. You'll be seeing them everywhere, with denim, athleisure, trousers, and more.

Open Edit Wide Leg Pants

These are just so sophisticated, but they can also exude that laidback, chill ambiance depending on how you style them.

$49
$30
Nordstrom

7 For All Mankind Dojo Tailorless Flare Leg Jeans

These flared jeans are both modern and retro.

$198
$100
Nordstrom

Vera Moda Athena Velvet Flare Crop Pants

These velvet flares are great for athleisure or you can easily dress them up.

 

$45
$30
Nordstrom

Faux Fur

Is it even fall if you don't rock some faux fur?

Nordstrom Belted Recycled Polyester Faux Fur Coat

It doesn't get more glamorous than this faux fur belted coat.

$229
$153
Nordstrom

Halogen Women's Hooded Faux Fur Jacket

Step up your hoodie game in a faux fur zip-up.

$129
$85
Nordstrom

Bernardo Textured Faux Fur Jacket

Sure a lot of us already have black, faux fur jackets, but this one is unique thanks to its texture and zipper.

$200
$99
Nordstrom

