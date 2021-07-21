Halsey Will No Longer Do Press After Being "Deliberately Disrespected" in Interview

Don't expect Halsey to be appearing in interviews anytime soon.
The new mom, who goes by she/they pronouns, firmly stated they will no longer work with the press after having a bad experience with Allure magazine this week. They called out the publication for misgendering them in their piece and expressed frustration with the way the outlet discussed her upbringing. In since-deleted tweets, Halsey wrote, "hey @Allure_magazine. First your writer made a focal point in my cover story my pronouns and you guys deliberately disrespected them by not using them in the article."
"Then your admin bastardized a quote where I discuss the privilege of being the white child of a black parent + Intentionally used a portion that was the antithesis of the point I was trying to make," the singer continued.
The artist pointed out the irony that they told the interviewer they "hate doing press because I get exploited and misquoted," writing that this was an "intimate admission" to share in the first place.
They concluded their message, "Do f--king better...?" later adding, "#NoMorePress goodbye."
When Allure first published the cover story on July 13, the outlet solely referred to Halsey with female pronouns. Upon hearing feedback from readers, the publication tweeted on July 14, "We've heard your feedback and you're absolutely right: we messed up. We are adjusting our cover story with Halsey to use both 'she' and 'they' pronouns."
In mid-March, Halsey changed their pronouns to she/they on their Instagram bio, which was noticed by many of their fans. According to Buzzfeed News, the pop star addressed the news on her Instagram Story, writing, "For those asking RE: my updated Instagram bio, I am happy with either pronouns."
"The inclusion of ‘they,' in addition to ‘she,' feels most authentic to me," Halsey continued. "If you know me at all you know what it means to me to express this outwardly. Thanks for being the best."
Halsey previously shared in February that they have a different perception of gender after experiencing pregnancy. "I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely," the 26-year-old artist reflected. "My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all."
Halsey has since welcomed their first baby with boyfriend Alev Aydin. They named their child Ender Ridley Aydin.
"Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love," Halsey captioned one of their first photos as a family of three.