Halsey Will No Longer Do Press After Being "Deliberately Disrespected" in Interview

Watch : Halsey Gives Birth to First Baby With Alev Aydin

Don't expect Halsey to be appearing in interviews anytime soon.

The new mom, who goes by she/they pronouns, firmly stated they will no longer work with the press after having a bad experience with Allure magazine this week. They called out the publication for misgendering them in their piece and expressed frustration with the way the outlet discussed her upbringing. In since-deleted tweets, Halsey wrote, "hey @Allure_magazine. First your writer made a focal point in my cover story my pronouns and you guys deliberately disrespected them by not using them in the article."

"Then your admin bastardized a quote where I discuss the privilege of being the white child of a black parent + Intentionally used a portion that was the antithesis of the point I was trying to make," the singer continued.

The artist pointed out the irony that they told the interviewer they "hate doing press because I get exploited and misquoted," writing that this was an "intimate admission" to share in the first place.