Jesse McCartney Reflects on Dream Street Alum Chris Trousdale’s “Terrible” Death More Than 1 Year Later

Dream Street may have been short-lived, but the bond between the boy banders lives on.

More than a year after singer Chris Trousdale's death, fellow member Jesse McCartney spoke with E! News about the incredible loss and the nostalgia he feels about the group.

"With Chris' passing, it was a terrible thing," he shares.

Following Chris' death in June 2020, The Masked Singer alum penned an Instagram post to explain that Chris, who will be remembered for his "explosively charming personality" and "boundless amounts of talent," passed away at age 34 due to complications from COVID-19.

Soon after, Jesse reunited with Matt Ballinger, Frankie Galasso and Greg Raposo for a virtual tribute performance of their 20-year-old song "It Happens Every Time."

"I wish it was under better circumstances that we were able to come together," Jesse, 34, now tells E! News of the reunion last June. "That was really nice and sort of brought me back and made me feel very nostalgic. And I think a lot of people felt that way."