Go Inside Your Favorite Celebrities' Homes in First Trailer for MTV's Cribs Revival

Welcome to their crib!
On Wednesday, July 21, MTV released the first trailer for the revival of their hit tour series, Cribs, which returns August 11. In the first look, notable stars, including Martha Stewart, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Scott Disick, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Tinashe and more, invite viewers to take a peek inside their homes.
Per the network, the rebooted series will once more provide a look "into the everyday—and unexpected—lifestyles and rituals of their favorite personalities." So, if you've ever wondered how Lord Disick decks out his mansion or what Martha Stewart's home aesthetic is actually like, now is your chance.
Not only has the series been revived, but the show's iconic mantra has also been brought back. We're, of course, talking about the saying that everyone says when showing off their bedroom: "This is where the magic happens."
As longtime MTV fans will recall, Cribs first debuted on the network in 2000 and took fans inside the homes of Mariah Carey, 50 Cent, Naomi Campbell and more. The series went on to inspire several spinoffs, including CMT Cribs, Teen Cribs and a Snapchat series.
This trailer comes a week after MTV teased the series' epic return. "Cribs didn't simply introduce the celebreality genre, it created a blueprint for how we engage on social media," Nina L. Diaz, creator of the original series and President of Content and Chief Creative Officer at MTV, said last week. "We are thrilled to usher in a new era of this iconic franchise for audiences around the world."
Although we've enjoyed the tours provided by Architectural Digest, we've certainly missed the ridiculousness of Cribs. We mean, who could forget the stripper pole Kim Kardashian showed off in mom Kris Jenner's home?
While we wait for the premiere, watch the new trailer for yourself above.
Cribs debuts Wednesday, August 11 at 9:30 p.m. on MTV.