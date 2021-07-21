Turn Up the Heat With Maluma's Quay Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you don't already have a go-to pair of sunnies for the summer, Maluma has you covered!

The Grammy award-winning artist recently teamed up with Quay to create a collection of sunglasses and optical lenses that will have you looking effortlessly fresh during the summer months and beyond. Featuring geometric frames, gradient lenses and more hater-proof silhouettes, this collection will allow you to channel your inner Papi Juancho and embrace your personal style.

"It's important to spread love and positive energy, especially as we come out of a hard year," Maluma explained. "Music, art and fashion are my outlet. As an artist, I'm not afraid to wear different things and to be bold with my style. I want my fans to be confident and be free to express themselves with these designs, too."

Ready to look instantly cooler? Don't be shady, and scroll below to check out our 10 favorite styles from the collection! You can shop the rest of the collab on Quayaustrailia.com.