Outdoor Entertaining Flash Sale: Score Deals on Lawn Games, S'mores Kits, Lights & More!

In this week's Deals for Real, Brandi Milloy is sharing huge savings on goods from Corkcicle, City Bonfires, Sunnylife and Brightech.

By Marenah Dobin Jul 22, 2021 3:00 PMTags
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Summer is here, which means it's the perfect time for some outdoor entertaining. The best hosts go above and beyond to create an ambiance and provide fun for their guests, but there's no need to stretch your budget. This week, Justin Sylvester and Brandi Milloy are sharing some amazing discounts on outdoor entertaining must-haves including solar-powered lighting, backyard games, beverage-cooling essentials, and a family s'mores-making kit.

We secured these exclusive discounts for E! shoppers through 7/28 at 11:59P PM ET. Whether you want to be the best host or a guest who's the most prepared for fun, we found some great products for you. Keep on scrolling to get these amazing deals while you can from Corkcicle, City Bonfires, Sunnylife and Brightech.

Corkcicle Ice Bucket

Corkcicle
Sold By Corkcicle

The Corkcicle Ice Bucket is perfect for parties because its sleek and super insulated to keep beverages cold for up to 48 hours. You can chill a bottle of wine or some canned beverages. The ice bucket has a non-slip bottom and triple-walled insulation. 

You can save 20% on the ice bucket in the color Unicorn Magic.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Corkcicle Unicorn Magic Stemless

Corkcicle
Sold By Corkcicle

These Stemless Corkcicles are crafted from stainless steel with triple insulation that keeps your favorite beverage chilled. It's perfect for whites, reds, or rosé. You can save 20% on the colors Glampagne and Unicorn Magic.

Normally, you can get this in Glampagne for $27.95, but with our deal you can nab it for $22.36. The Unicorn Magic option is typically available for $29.95, but you can buy it for $23.96 throughout this Deals for Real promotion.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Corkcicle Stemless Flute

Corkcicle
Sold By Corkcicle

Lose the stem. Keep the cool. These stemless Corkcicles keep 7oz of your favorite beverages nice and cool. We got you an exclusive 20% discount on the Gloss Rose Quartz Stemless Flute.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Corkcicle Unicorn Magic Tumbler

Corkcicle
Sold By Corkcicle

Add a touch of enchantment to your hydration game. The Unicorn Magic Tumbler has a glossy, light-catching opalescent finish that's out of this world. Plus, it keeps your favorite drinks cold for over 9 hours and hot for 3. Stays cold even longer with drinks containing ice — even out in the sun.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Sunnylife Bocce Set

Sunnylife
Sold By Sunnylife

Head to the park, backyard, or beach and enjoy Sunnylife's range of outdoor games for a summer you won't forget. Bowl them over with the Sunnylife Bocce Set. And, thankfully, we got you a 25% discount on this one.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Sunnylife Mega 4 In A Row

Sunnylife
Sold By Sunnylife

Save $25 on the Sunnylife Mega 4 In A Row. You can play this in your backyard or bring it with you to a friend's home.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Sunnylife Mega Jumbling Tower

Sunnylife
Sold By Sunnylife

Normally, you can get the Sunnylife Mega Jumbling Tower for $110, but for a limited time, you can get it for $82.50. This is a great game to have at your home for when people come over or you can be the most fun guest wherever you go and bring this colorful set with you. 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Brightech Glow Solar String Lights

Brightech
Sold By Brightech

These are not your standard string lights. They turn on automatically when it's dark and use solar-energy to keep your energy costs at zero. Liven up your space with these sophisticated led string lights and wait for the compliments to roll in. We got you a 25% discount on these lights. 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Brightech Glow Solar Hanging String Lights

Brightech
Sold By Brightech

Enjoy vintage ambience at a 25% discount with these solar-powered string lights made with weathertite commercial grade cables. They turn on automatically when it's dark and use solar-energy to keep your energy costs at zero.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Brightech Glow Globe String Lights

Brightech
Sold By Brightech

The Brightech Glow Globe String Lights are guaranteed to get compliments from your guests. These nostalgic globe bulbs will instantly upgrade your space. The modern brass color sockets on these outdoor string lights gives them a visual pop that will add flair to any outdoor space at a 25% discount. 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Brightech Glow Heavy Duty String Lights

Brightech
Sold By Brightech

These lights are encased with heavy duty commercial-grade weathertite cables. They are both durable and stylish. With it's modern brass color sockets, these will certainly turn heads at your next outdoor party. We got you a 25% discount on these string lights.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

City Bonfires S'mores Family Pack

City Bonfires
Sold By City Bonfires

Save 50% on the City Bonfires S'mores Family Pack. It's a portable bonfire made from non-toxic materials by 2 Maryland dads. The set includes 2 city bonfires, 2 s'mores kits (ingredients for 8 s'mores), 16 graham crackers, 8 marshmallows, 2 chocolate bars, 4 portable reusable skewers, and a 1 oz lighter.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

If you're looking for more outdoor entertaining inspiration, we found everything you need for a backyard movie night.

