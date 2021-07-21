Sandra Oh Is Another Doctor in The Chair—But This Is No Grey's Anatomy

It's not easy being the boss.
On Wednesday, July 21, Netflix released the first trailer for their upcoming dramedy, The Chair, starring the one and only Sandra Oh. And, as the first look proves, dream jobs aren't always as they appear to be.
Specifically, Oh as Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim inherits a scandal-ridden situation while stepping up as the first woman to chair the English department at the (fictional) Pembroke University. To make matters worse, it appears Dr. Kim's work crush, Professor Bill Dobson (Jay Duplass), is at the heart of the drama.
While it's unclear what Professor Dobson has done, his actions have certainly caused a disastrous chain of events with students protesting outside the college. Because of this, Dr. Kim appears conflicted over her loyalty to Professor Dobson.
"My defending Professor Dobson has nothing to do with my feelings for him," she snaps. "Which are entirely platonic and professional." Whatever you say, Dr. Kim.
Unfortunately, her peers don't seem to believe her as they're later heard saying, "Everybody knows she's in love with him."
Regardless, the chairwoman seems determined to right the ship, which includes squashing the Dobson scandal. "I don't know how to say this," she notes to her controversial colleague. "So, I'm just gonna say it. Get your s--t together."
Although Dr. Kim has it in her to successfully run things, she finds herself overwhelmed by the pressure of it all, adding, "I feel like someone handed me a ticking time bomb because they wanted to make sure a woman was holding it when it explodes."
In addition to Oh and Duplass, The Chair stars Holland Taylor, Bob Balaban, Nana Mensah, Everly Carganilla and David Morse.
Watch the chaos-filled first trailer for yourself above.
The Chair premieres August 20 on Netflix.