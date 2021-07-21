Watch the Jonas Brothers Hilariously Challenge the Hemsworth Brothers to a UFC Fight

Watch : Jonas Brothers Go for Gold in NBC's Olympics Special

Joe Jonas really said he wants to fight his brother's ex-girlfriend Miley Cyrus' ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

But, it's all in good fun. Joe and his brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote their special, Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers. While visiting, Joe joked that the brothers were inspired from all of the recent YouTuber boxing matches.

"We're going to have a big UFC match," he said. "It's gonna be us vs. the Hemsworth brothers. The Hemsworths haven't e-mailed us back yet, but I think it's gonna be big."

Jimmy Fallon responded that maybe there are other Hemsworth brothers they could fight. Quick-witted Joe answered, "A little bit closer to our height as well."

With the Olympics drawing closer, the band also teased their upcoming sporty special. Kevin explained the concept: The brothers trained with Olympic athletes for a week and then competed against each other. But things got a little dangerous when Nick broke his rib. Luckily, he's better now, even though his injury coincided with many jobs, the youngest in the band said.

"We get it, Nick, you're famous," Joe fired back.