How Simone Biles Pushed Best Friend Jordan Chiles to Go For Gymnastics Gold

Watch : Why Simone Biles Is The G.O.A.T.

If we were to make a list of all the times Simone Biles proved she's the greatest, well, it wouldn't be short. But our personal favorite doesn't have anything to do with the Olympic gymnast's impressive tally of medals (25 from her five World Championships appearances, five from her last go-round at the 2016 games in Rio) or the four moves she's had named after her unmatched talents.

Even the time she won all-around and team gold at the 2018 Worlds while battling a kidney stone would take a backseat to her skills as BFF. That's how good of a friend she is.

"Having her by my side 24/7 and giving me encouraging words every day definitely helped, and it was very motivational," fellow gymnast Jordan Chiles shared of training partner Biles on Today June 28, just hours after her third place finish at the Olympic Trials earned her a spot on the Tokyo-bound U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team. "Very happy to have someone like her."