Megan Fox Recalls "Belligerent" Golden Globes Experience That Led Her to Quit Drinking

As Megan Fox bluntly put it, "Now I don't drink and this is why."

The star was referring to her experience at the 2009 Golden Globes—one that was so significant, it spurred a major change in the then-22-year-old actress' life. As the Till Death actress recalled in a Who What Wear video, she was seated at a table with fellow young stars Blake Lively and the Jonas Brothers and helped herself to the bottles of champagne at the notably boozy event.

"I went through multiple glasses of that," she recalled before noting she no longer drinks. "I was belligerent and said a bunch of s--t I shouldn't have said on the red carpet after that. I think I got in a lot of trouble for whatever I said on the red carpet at this event. I don't remember why but I know that I did. You can look that up."