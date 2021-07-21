Hayden Panettiere Reunites With Ex Brian Hickerson After His Release From Jail

Watch : Hayden Panettiere "Taking Back her Life" After Ex-Boyfriend's Arrest

Hayden Panettiere's ex Brian Hickerson says the former couple remains in each other's lives following his recent release from jail.

After an eyewitness told E! News that Hayden and Brian spent time together with friends at a restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif. on Saturday, July 17, Brian is sharing exclusive details with E! News to clarify the nature of their outing. According to the eyewitness, members of their group appeared to be enjoying beers, and then they were all seen line dancing.

"To clarify, I was enjoying a Miller 'Latte' [slang for Miller Lite], and Hayden was not drinking," Brian says. "We went to a new restaurant that is Texas-based, and being a Southern guy, I'm a big fan of country music. So yes, there was some line dancing involved. Hayden and I are not back together but are working on a friendship."

He continues, "We have a long history together, and the first step in my recovery as an abuser is making amends. That's exactly what Hayden has been gracious enough to allow me to do."