Channing Tatum Shares Sweet New Photo of Daughter Everly’s Face: “Missing This Little Light”

Watch : Channing Tatum's Daughter Already Has Her Own Dance Moves

Channing Tatum is giving a special shout-out to the other half of his daddy-daughter duo.



The Step Up star shared a precious photo of 8-year-old daughter, Everly—who he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan—to his Instagram Stories on July 20. In the black-and-white pic, Everly is seen simply hanging out, but the photo casts a bit of a glow around her, to which Channing referred to in his caption, writing, "Missing this little light being…"



The sweet snap is the second pic that the protective dad recently shared of his daughter's face. Channing gave fans a first look at Everly in late June when he dedicated a heartwarming Instagram post to the 8-year-old. "You, my littles, are everything!" he captioned the June 24 pic of himself alongside her, both posing in swimwear. "You are my world and my heart."



In the post, Channing also let fans in on the latest adventure the two enjoyed together.