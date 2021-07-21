Move Over, Bridgerton: Kim Kardashian Has a New Favorite Show That's Definitely NSFW

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Reaction to "Bridgerton" Star's Exit Is All of Us

Can't get enough of Sex/Life? You're not alone.

Kim Kardashian recently started watching the Netflix hit and has already deemed it her "new fave show!!!"

Like many fans, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star texts about it with her group chat, which includes Khloe Kardashian, La La Anthony and Tracy Romulus. In a screenshot of their messages shared to Instagram on July 20, Kim could be seen telling her sister, "Khloe watch sex life now." And when she found out cast members Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos are actually dating in real life, she was totally shook and wrote, "Stop!!!!"

And if you still haven't seen the steamy series, let Kim give you her take. "You guys have to watch Sex Life on Netflix!" she wrote. "OMG."

Needless to say, Sarah seemed pretty excited about Kim's posts. "Guys—listen to @kimkardashian," the actress wrote, later adding, "@kimkardashian knows what she's talking about!!!! Holy s--t!!"