Mandy Moore Shares Photo Pumping Breast Milk as She Climbs to Mountain Summit

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Is there nothing Mandy Moore can't do?
Better sign her up for the Olympics, because Mandy just proved she has the endurance of an unstoppable athlete. The This is Us star (and new mom to 5-month-old Gus) summited a mountain peak while pausing to pump breast milk—all before 7 a.m.
Mandy took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 20, to share photos of her impressive journey to the top of Mount Baker (also known as Koma Kulshan) in Washington state, which has an elevation of more than 10,000 feet.
"This is when we woke up this am to climb," the 37 year old wrote, with the clock showing 12:01 a.m.
"We made it. On the summit at 6:30 this am," she captioned a smiling picture of herself in a blue jacket and neon helmet. "Never been this tired. And I have an infant."
Mandy later posted pictures of herself pumping in the outdoors, calling it her "New realities of adventuring," after welcoming her first child in February with husband Taylor Goldsmith.
"And more pumping on the summit," she added in another candid pic. (Mandy has remained open about her motherhood experience, even sharing a photo of herself breastfeeding while still in makeup as her NBC character, Rebecca.)
Today, she tagged her "Fav adventurers" and fellow mountaineers Adrienne Schaefer and Melissa Arnot Reid, who became the first American woman to ascend and descend Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen. Mandy gushed of her hiking companions, "I love you both."
The Tangled actress, who previously made the trek to Mount Everest's Base Camp, said she was "Happy to be back at it" post-baby.
In 2019, she wrote about her love for hiking in The Hollywood Reporter, saying of her Everest trip, "At every turn, there was a moment where you're like, I can't believe this exists in the world. Getting to Base Camp definitely felt momentous, but it was the entirety of the journey that was the reason why we were there."