KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Ice-T and Daughter Chanel's Cutest Family Moments Prove They Really Are Twins

Ice-T and his mini-me! The musician shared never-before-seen pictures of him and his 5-year-old daughter, Chanel, and their resemblance is uncanny. See their sweet father-daughter moments below.

By Alyssa Morin Jul 21, 2021 12:29 AMTags
Celebrity FamiliesCeleb KidsKidsCocoFeel Good
Watch: Ice T & Coco's Daughter Chanel Loves Preforming

Name a more iconic duo...we'll wait!

Ice-T might be used to fighting crime and putting bad guys away on Law & Order: SVU, but in real life, he's a total teddy bear.

Case in point? The 63-year-old entertainer melted the hearts of fans after he shared never-before-seen photos of his 5-year-old daughter, Chanel, cheering him on at Rock Fest in Wisconsin, where he recently performed with his heavy metal band Body Count.

"Somebody's growing up on the stage with Daddy...," the musician wrote on Instagram on Sunday, July 18, alongside an adorable photo of his baby girl striking a pose.

In another post, Ice-T showed a sweet family moment with him, his daughter, and his 26-year-old son, Ice Marrow, who goes by the stage name Lil Ice

As he hilariously captioned the picture, "I think Lil Ice paid a price for @babychanelnicole and my stage Kiss at yesterday's RockFest concert.. lol." 

photos
Cutest Celeb Kids on Instagram

That same weekend fans also noticed just how much Chanel resembled her famous father. After Ice-T's wife, Coco Austin, took to Instagram with a photo of her and her little one at the festival, people gushed over their similarities.

"Omg!!!! She looks just like her Father!!!!!" one user responded, with another adding, "Ice T's mini me!" 

Those statements couldn't ring more true.

Take a look at Ice-T's cutest moments with Chanel in our gallery below. Whether they're wearing matching outfits or enjoying a beach day together, this father-daughter is unmatched! 

Instagram
Dynamic Duo
Instagram
Daddy, Daughter Time
Instagram
Micky, Minnie & Their Mini
Instagram
Ready for Take Off
Instagram
Strike a Pose
Instagram
Life's a Beach
Instagram
All Smiles
Instagram
Just Like Daddy
Instagram
Partner in Crime

Trending Stories

1

Shawn Johnson Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Boy With Andrew East

2

Influencer Júlia Hennessy Cayuela Dead at 22 After Motorcycle Accident

3

American Idol's Bobby Bones Marries Caitlin Parker

4

Khloe Kardashian Addresses Raising Daughter True as a White Mom

5

Reese Witherspoon's Kids Ava and Deacon Bring Partners on Family Trip