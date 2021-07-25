KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

These Olympic Athletes Raising Adorable Kids Will Win You Over

From soccer stud Alex Morgan to track and field star Allyson Felix, see all the Team USA Olympic athletes who are going for gold and raising children along the way.

By Mike Vulpo Jul 25, 2021
When it comes to parenthood, these Olympians may just set the gold standard.

With the 2020 Olympics underway in Tokyo, chances are you've found more than a few Team USA athletes to root for as they compete for a highly coveted medal.

But as you watch your favorite sports in the weeks to come, chances are one of the athletes is a proud parent to kids at home in the states.

For Allyson Felix, this year's Olympics will be the first time she competes as a mom to 2-year-old daughter Camryn. "She's given me a whole new drive," Allyson told E! News when supporting Pantene's What's Your Legacy campaign. "I've always been competitive and I've always wanted to win, but now the reasoning behind it is just different. I want her to see what it looks like to be a hard worker to overcome adversity."

When it was time for soccer star Alex Morgan to pack her bags and head to Tokyo, she knew her 14-month-old daughter Charlie would be her biggest cheerleader.

Team USA's 2020 Olympic Athletes' Favorite Music

"I'm going to miss my baby girl so much this month," Alex shared on Instagram. "Charlie girl, I'll make it worth it! #tokyo2020."

Instagram

Regardless of if these parents win gold in Tokyo, many have a goal of inspiring others with their determination and loyalty to a sport they have loved for so many years. As Allyson explained, just because you're a parent doesn't mean your dreams stop.

"I hope they know and understand that they are still capable of doing all of the things," Allyson shared. "Whether that is pushing through professionally or just thriving at home. That we can do all of those things and we can pass on to our children the lessons we want them to learn…We don't have to choose one thing and we can really do it all."

See more Olympic moms and dads we're rooting for below.

Instagram
Damian Lillard

"The best job in the world is being a father to my kids," the basketball player shared on Instagram. "Make me love my parents more to know this kinda love!" 

Instagram
Alex Morgan

"I mean she is into soccer games," the Team USA player said of her daughter. "She will actually watch and follow the ball. It's pretty amazing."

Instagram
Todd Frazier

"A little family fun at Monster Jam at Raymond James Stadium," the baseball player wrote on Instagram when enjoying family day with his wife and three kids.  

Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Quanera Hayes

The track and field superstar celebrated finishing first in the Women's 400 Meters Final with her son Demetrius.

Instagram
Brady Ellison

"This little guy. Love him to death," the archery player explained on social media in between practices. 

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Allyson Felix

After finishing second in the Women's 400 Meters Final, the track and field star received a whole lot of love from daughter Camryn

Instagram
Matt Anderson

"Being your dad has been such an incredible experience, even when you don't sleep," the volleyball player wrote while posing with Jamie.

Instagram
Foluke Akinradewo Gunderson

"Heading to Tokyo without my crew, but carrying them in my heart to give me strength!" the volleyball player wrote before her plane ride to Japan. "The journey isn't over yet." 

Instagram
Aliphine Chepkerker Tuliamuk

"The last 6 months with you baby Zoe have been the best ones of our lives," the marathon runner wrote online. "Your dad and I are so blessed to get to watch you grow and teach you everything we know about this world. And now we are beyond excited that you get to come to Japan and cheer on your mama as she goes after her biggest running goals." 

Instagram
Sally Kipyego

"Flying out at night meant that the little ones could only make it to the front door and not the airport!" the long-and middle-distance runner shared on Instagram before a big race. "Off to Houston for the Half on Sunday." 

Instagram
Mariel Zagunis

"Kitty cat or fish?" the fencer asked her followers while celebrating Halloween with her daughter. 

