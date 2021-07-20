Why Khloe Kardashian Refuses to "Shut" Tristan Thompson Out of Her Life

Watch : Tristan Thompson Responds to Lamar Odom's Comment on Khloe

Khloe Kardashian once famously said, "I don't believe in revenge."

And it appears she's sticking to that motto when it comes to her ex. Even though the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently called it quits with Tristan Thompson, that doesn't mean he isn't part of her life.

For one, the duo, who broke up in June after rekindling their romance last fall, shares 3-year-old daughter True Thompson. A source close to Khloe exclusively tells E! News the NBA star and Good American co-founder have remained friendly to co-parent their toddler.

"Khloe and Tristan are on OK terms. They are cordial and communicate every day about True," the insider explains. "Khloe has completely compartmentalized their relationship and is in a much better place now in regards to the breakup."

As the source puts things, "Khloe is not going to shut him out of anything and wants him to be around for the sake of True."