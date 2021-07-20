See Dax Shepard and His Daughter Bond During Adorable Carpool Karaoke Moment

Watch : Dax Shepard "Grateful" for Fan Support After Relapse

Dax Shepard and his daughter are really saying "Hello" in the most playful way possible.

The Armchair Expert podcast host gave his 3.4 million Instagram followers a rare look into what he's like as a father to his and Kristen Bell's daughters, 6-year-old Delta and 8-year-old Lincoln. He shared a video of himself and one of his daughters on his profile today, July 20, jamming to Adele's "Hello" as Dax drove in an RV. "I have been in search for a very specific motorhome for a decade," he told Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live in January. "It's very hard to get the one I wanted with bunk beds for the girls. And I found it, Jimmy."

And now, Dax is showing his motorhome in action.

"Heaven is a place on a twisty two lane mountain pass where screaming @adele with your daughter is required," he captioned the adorable post. While his child sang along with him, she held a doll as the Bless This Mess actor kept his eyes on the road for the "twisty" driving adventure

Dax's video came as an unusual surprise for fans, who are not used to seeing sisters Delta and Lincoln on their dad's social media.