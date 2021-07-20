Britney Spears Says She's "Not Even Close" to Sharing Her Truth About Conservatorship Fight

Britney Spears is ready to tell her side of the story.
Since testifying before a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on June 23, the pop star has increasingly opened up about her conservatorship and the impact it's had on her life.
And though Britney has shared her grievances at length, the mother of two says her previous testimony was just the tip of the iceberg.
"So I said 'life goes on' in one of my recent posts but it's always easier said than done !!!!!" she writes on Instagram. "In that moment that's what felt was the easiest to say but I think we all know that I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I've said all I needed to say … and I'm not even close !!!!"
She adds, "I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I'm just getting here."
On Thursday, June 24, the "Lucky" singer apologized to her fans for pretending "like everything was ok" on social media, explaining that she was raised by Lynn Spears and Jamie Spears to act accordingly.
"I'm bringing this to peoples attention because I don't want people to think my life is perfect because IT'S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week … you obviously really know now it's not !!!!" she revealed. "I apologize for pretending like I've been ok the past two years... I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn't want to capture there Instagram in a fun light."
Britney said that putting up this facade helped her cope with reality, writing that it allowed her to "simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through."
Since then, the performer has been strikingly honest about her conservatorship, as well as her relationship with family members, including little sister Jamie Lynn Spears.
Over the weekend, the 39-year-old called out the Zoey 101 actress for betraying her trust and performing remixes of her own songs. Britney confessed, "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!!"
"My so-called support system hurt me deeply," Britney continued. "This conservatorship killed my dreams...so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill...yet people still try!!!!"
She additionally stated she quit performing and won't return to the stage while her dad remains her conservator.
Jamie's lawyer Vivian Thoreen said in the June 23 hearing that Britney's father "is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."
Moreover, Thoreen previously told People, in part, that the pop star can request to end the conservatorship at any time. "Britney knows that her Daddy loves her, and that he will be there for her whenever and if she needs him, just as he always has been—conservatorship or not," the lawyer vowed.
Similarly, Jamie Lynn previously expressed she supports Britney, whether she's in a conservatorship or not. The Nickelodeon star said, "I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness."
Jamie Lynn and Jamie have not publicly addressed Britney's remarks. E! News reached out to both of their reps for comment but never heard back.