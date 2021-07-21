Watch Khloe Kardashian Battle Addison Rae in Hilarious "Tiny Hands" Makeup Challenge

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Addison Rae's Hilarious Makeup Challenge

They did not wake up like this!

In a hilarious never-before-seen Keeping Up With the Kardashians bonus clip, Khloe Kardashian battles Addison Rae in an IPSY makeup challenge...or "make-off," as Khloe calls it.

The TikTok influencer is pitted against the Good American founder for an interesting competition: Who can best apply makeup using only plastic toy "tiny hands"?

First made famous by Kristen Wiig's Dooneese character on Saturday Night Live, the thin baby hands prove to be difficult for Addison and Khloe. The duo first play a fun round of "slide" before kicking off the competition in matching pink jumpsuits. Then, it's off to the races as Addison clumsily tries to apply bronzer and Khloe messes up her "smoky eye" look, adding a bright red lip outside the lines.

"I can't even pick it up!" Addison exclaims before joking that Khloe "looks like a clown."

Even Tristan Thompson stops by to watch the two women duke it out over cosmetics.