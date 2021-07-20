Here's Your First Look at Jason Biggs' New E! Game Show Cash at Your Door

Knock, knock!
The series premiere of Jason Biggs' hilarious game show Jason Biggs' Cash at Your Door officially kicks off on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 11 p.m., right after the season two return of Celebrity Game Face hosted by Kevin Hart, and E! News can exclusively reveal the first look promo above.
Biggs teamed up with the producers behind Cash Cab to host and executive produce Cash At Your Door, surprising unsuspecting families with a chance to win major cash prizes from the comfort of their homes.
Over the course of three trivia rounds, families will have to work together to answer diverse trivia questions for a shot at $25,000. Even a few celebrity guests like former MLB All-Star CC Sabathia, THe Real Housewives of New Jersey's Dolores Catania and Million Dollar Listing New York's Ryan Serhant will swing by to help out contestants.
"You might want to answer to the door," a money bag-wielding Biggs jokes in the teaser trailer.
The Cash At Your Door host exclusively told E! News in Feb. 2021 that he has adored game shows for years. "I grew up watching game shows, and I feel like game shows are having a wonderful moment right now," the former Cherries Wild star explained. "And so much of the television that I watched currently, when I'm able to get away from my kids, is game shows."
Check out the LOL-worthy promo above for Cash At Your Door!
Jason Biggs' Cash at Your Door is produced by Lion Television with Biggs, Allison Corn, Tony Tackaberry, Stan Hsue and Adam Dolgins serving as executive producers, with the format by Ami Amir and distributed by All3Media.
Jason Biggs Cash At Your Door premieres Aug. 31 at 11 p.m. on E!.