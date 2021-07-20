Prince Harry Gave a Heads Up to These People Before His Memoir Was Announced

Prince Harry isn't leaving his royal family in the dark about one of his most personal projects.
Earlier this week, Penguin Random House confirmed the Duke of Sussex was writing a memoir about his life as a prince and the man he has become today. Soon after, fans began to wonder who knew about the project before it was announced to the world.
Although Harry would not be expected to obtain permission from Buckingham Palace for the project, a spokesperson told E! News the father of two very recently spoke privately with his family about the book.
As for Buckingham Palace they declined to comment before telling People, "Any clarification about the book would be a question for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."
So, what exactly can fans expect when the book is released in late 2022? According to the author himself, the project will be an intimate and heartfelt book that spans many years of his life.
"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become," Harry said in a statement. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."
The 36-year-old royal family member added, "I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."
Harry is also expected to discuss the joys of being a husband to Meghan Markle and father to Archie Harrison, 2, and one-month-old daughter Lili Diana.
"Prince Harry has harnessed his extraordinary life experience as a prince, a soldier, and a knowledgeable advocate for social issues, establishing himself as a global leader recognized for his courage and openness," Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle said in a statement. "It is for that reason we're excited to publish his honest and moving story."
Terms for the worldwide agreement were not disclosed. However, E! News can confirm Harry will be donating proceeds of his book to charity.