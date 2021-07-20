KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Fate: The Winx Saga Has Finally Found Its Flora for Season 2

After last season's casting controversy, season two will feature fan favorite fairy Flora. Find out the actress joining Alfea College.

By Alyssa Ray Jul 20, 2021 5:51 PM
Flora will finally join in on the action on Fate: The Winx Saga after last season's casting controversy.

For those who missed it, the supernatural drama was accused of whitewashing after a new fairy Terra, played by white actress Eliot Salt, seemingly replaced fan favorite Latina fairy Flora. Ahead of the series' January debut on Netflix, showrunner Brian Young assured fans that Terra was Flora's cousin, implying that the beloved fairy would show up in season two, if it happened.

By February the show was renewed, leaving fans eager for news about Flora. Well, five months later, as the show kicked off production for season two, Netflix revealed the actress who will be stepping into Flora's magical shoes: Paulina Chávez. You may recognize Chávez from a different Netflix show, The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia.

Several returning cast members, including Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha and Salt, have since given Chávez a warm welcome on social media. Not only did Mustapha call the new co-star "an absolute superstar," but van der Westhuysen also praised her as "the most beautiful."

As for Salt? She teased on her Instagram Story, "...and WAIT 'til you see the iconic and wonderful @paulinafchavez."

Young also gave Chávez a shout out as production began, writing, "Nobody will believe me, but this is legit a candid photo one of our brilliant writers took a few weeks ago. Sometimes I hug the cast wall because I love them so much. @fatenetflix SEASON TWO LETS GOOOOOOO! And WELCOME @paulinafchavez!!!!!! #fatethewinxsaga #netflix"

In addition to Chávez, the latest casting update included Brandon Grace and Éanna Hardwicke, who will play Grey and Sebastian, respectively.

Netflix

Of course, Fate wouldn't be anything without its other fairy leads. So, we're happy to report that Abigail Cowen, Elisha Applebaum, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Danny Griffin, Theo Graham, Jacob Dudman, Ken Duken and Rob James Collier are all returning to Alfea College.

Season one followed "the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence," per Netflix. So, it will be interesting to see what's next for the fairies and how Flora, Grey and Sebastian fit in.

While we wait for more news on season two, you can find season one on Netflix now.

