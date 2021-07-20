See Pregnant Bachelor Nation Star Ashley Iaconetti Gush Over "Nurse" Husband Jared Haibon

Watch : Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Having a Baby Boy or Baby Girl?

In it for the long haul.

Bachelor Nation alum Ashley Iaconetti praised husband Jared Haibon for already being a great father to their unborn child in a sweet interview with E! News' Daily Pop co-host Morgan Stewart and guest host Loni Love on July 20.

"He's been taking such good care of me," Ashley gushed. "I feel really guilty."

Jared joked, "I've heard my name approximately 3,000 times per day!"

The Bachelor in Paradise couple announced they were expecting on July 15 after trying for months to conceive. Ashley already has been experiencing "relentless" morning sickness during her first trimester, sharing on Instagram that she felt like she's had "an extreme hangover."

Ashley previously told E! News, "I'm pregnant. We're not pregnant. That phrase, 'we're pregnant,' needs to be retired. The woman is pregnant." Plus, Jared even vowed to "just be here to hold her hand and help with whatever she needs."