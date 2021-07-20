Why Katherine Schwarzenegger Calls Premarital Counseling with Chris Pratt the "Most Amazing Gift"

Instead of the typical presents like fine china or champagne flutes, Katherine Schwarzenegger revealed the most "amazing gift" she received before her wedding to Chris Pratt.
While appearing as a guest on Dear Media's Meaning Full Living podcast, the 31-year-old author opened up about her feelings on the pair's experience with premarital counseling before they tied the knot in 2019. "Before we got married in the Catholic Church, you have to do premarital counseling before you get married," Katherine explained. "And I was like, 'Oh my God, what is that going to be like?'"
Calling it the "most amazing thing," she also went on to say, "I know not everybody does [it], of course, because...if they don't tell you, you have to do it then why would you?"
Katherine also explained that because their experience proved to be so successful for the couple, they've made it a regular practice ever since, adding that it's been such a "helpful thing to be able to have in our relationship of having that guidance."
The new mom to the couple's baby girl, 11-month-old Lyla, also revealed that the communication that takes place in their counseling is a major key, revealing that they "talk about things that couples of 10 or 15 years still don't like to talk about with one another."
"Being prompted to talk about those things is also a really helpful thing to do early on," Katherine shared. "That I think helps us."
"And of course, there are days where it doesn't happen, and then we make sure we connect in a different way," she added. "I also just remember growing up and watching my parents always be each other's biggest support system and biggest cheerleaders, and that was always something that I wanted with who I envisioned somebody that I marry; always wanting to have that same support system and that same dynamic."
For those who may not know, Katherine's "cheerleader" parents would be none other than Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger. And as far as her own marriage to the Guardians of the Galaxy star goes, she's making sure her personal pom-poms are always ready to go.
"I want him to be—to always feel loved and cared for, and supported, and like I'm his biggest cheerleader," she added. "And to feel that from him as well. We always are on that same page of wanting that for one another. And always putting our relationship first and our family first is super important to us."