Shawn Johnson Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Boy With Andrew East

Shawn Johnson has made an announcement of Olympic proportions: She's now a mom of two under two!
The 29-year-old retired gymnast has given birth to her and her husband Andrew East's second child and first son. "We are absolutely in love with our little man," Shawn and Andrew, who are also parents to 20-month-old daughter Drew Hazel East, exclusively tell E! News. "Drew is so sweet with him—you can tell she's already such a great big sister."
The couple also shared the news on their Teddy & Bear Instagram page. "We're so excited to announce a new friend is here!" their message, posted on July 20, read. "Mom and baby are doing well and we can't wait to meet our new friend!"
The Olympic gold medalist announced her pregnancy this past January. She and Andrew revealed the sex of their second-born at a party with friends and family in March.
Shawn documented her recent pregnancy on Instagram, often sharing cute baby bump photos and videos. On July 1, she said on her Instagram Story that she had two weeks to go before her due date and detailed her emotions preparing for baby No. 2.
"Feel like this happened right before Drew too..." the athlete wrote. "Have officially hit the wall where I don't want to work, I'm stressed about everything, overthinking everything, irritable, and exhausted. All I have room to think about is our little family and little man on the way."
The road to motherhood was not easy for Shawn. She got pregnant with Drew more than a year after suffering a miscarriage. And during this past pregnancy, her family suffered a couple of health scares.
Drew battled Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), a common illness that causes cold-like symptoms and which is typically mild but can cause serious complications in babies. Also during her recent pregnancy with her son, Shawn tested positive for the coronavirus.
"1: I don't want to get my family sick," the gymnastics champion said on her Instagram Story in late January, listing her concerns. "2. I have asthma and have had it my entire life so this scares me a little extra," she explained. "3: had a very close family member fight for his life last month while battling Covid so it's a serious topic of concern/hits home in our household."
Shawn told E! News that her recent pregnancy was unexpected. "We said we would start trying around a year thinking it would take at least a year," she said in January. "So this was a shock. So we did not think it would happen this fast or we would be dealing with this this soon, but we kinda just have the mindset of we are people who love our sleep and love our routine and love just having some stability in life."
Shawn is an only child, while her husband has four siblings. She told E! News, "I love seeing that bond that they have, so it was kind of a dream of mine to have kids pretty decently close so they could grow up together and be pretty close together."
In April, at 26 weeks along and past the point of viability, Shawn detailed how different her current pregnancy felt.
"And I don't know if that's because my lifestyle is so crazy, chasing a toddler around or if it's actually, like, just a different pregnancy," she told E! News. "But I will say the only thing that makes it easier is because I have a toddler, I don't have as much mental capacity to worry and honestly forget I'm pregnant a lot, which is a good thing right now just because it takes your mind off of that anxiety. And on to the anxiety of a toddler. So it's, you know, crazy. But it's been great."