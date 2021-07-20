Candace Cameron Bure Calls Out Her Kids for Blocking Her on Instagram

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Social Media Backlash

Candace Cameron Bure is not a regular mom, she's a cool mom.

The Fuller House star and mom of three decided to poke a little fun at her kids—Natasha, 22, Lev, 21 and Maksim, 19, who she shares with husband Valeri Bure—about their, let's just say—Instagram settings.



The 45-year-old actress shared a video of herself on July 18 to the social media platform with the text in the clip, reading, "I don't know why my kids block me on their Stories because I still see them on my other work Instagram."



Taking a page out of the Mean Girls handbook but with her own little twist on the infamous phrase, she cleverly captioned her post, "I'm not a regular mom. I'm not a cool mom either."



Candace's Fuller House co-star Jodie Sweetin chimed in within the comments section, expressing that she couldn't agree more with Candace's experience when it comes to her kids not wanting their mom to see everything they have to share.