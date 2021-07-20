Selena Gomez Surprises Britney Spears with Her Favorite Makeup Products

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There are so many people who love Britney Spears and are rooting for her to find happiness in general, and particularly in the midst of her conservatorship battle. Selena Gomez is one of those people supporting Britney during this time and we love to see it. Britney shared a photo of a care package she received from Selena, which included a tie-dye bikini and Britney's "favorite three makeup products," which happen to be from Selena's brand Rare Beauty.

Britney thanked her fellow Disney alum for the surprise and praised the products. In response, Selena commented, "This makes me so happy! I hope you enjoy it- love you so much." If you're wondering what Britney's "favorite three makeup products" are and what she loves about them, check them out below.