Britney Spears' Attorney Says He's "Moving Aggressively" to Remove Jamie Spears as Conservator

Watch : Britney Spears Blast Sister Jamie Lynn & Family on Instagram

Work it hard, like it's your profession: Mathew Rosengart is doing his best to #FreeBritney.

Britney Spears' new attorney promised that he's fighting hard to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator of her estate.

"As I said in court last week and outside, my firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first," Mathew told reporters outside a Los Angeles courthouse on July 19, following a brief court hearing where E! News was present.

"I once again want to thank Britney Spears for her courage and for her strength," he said. "I want to thank Judge [Brenda] Penny for her courtesy in welcoming my firm and I into this case."

The lawyer, who was hired last week, added, "And I also want to thank Britney Spears fans and supporters. The outreach and support for my firm, myself and most importantly Britney has truly been overwhelming from coast to coast and literally throughout the world."

A small group of fans, clad in hot pink, cheered when Mathew thanked them. They had formed a Free Britney rally and carried signs out front of the courthouse to have their voices heard.