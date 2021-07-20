11 Amazon Items We Bought on Prime Day & Would Buy Again at Full Price

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but thankfully we've kept busy testing out the products we purchased. From mattresses and kitchen gadgets to clothing and beauty products, we went all out during Prime Day. Let's just say our FOMO kicked in during the last few minutes of the 2-day savings event, and days later, a bunch of boxes showed up at our doorstep.
Since we've had a few weeks to use our Prime Day buys, we're sharing the products we're liking so far and would happily buy again at full price. See below for our picks!
Long-Life 10-Cup Water Filter Pitcher with 4 Filters
Not only does this water filter pitcher look nice in your fridge or countertop, but it can effectively reduce arsenic, fluoride, lead and other impurities in water.
The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
We have been wearing this slip dress on repeat! It's so versatile and luxe feeling. Whether you pair it with a leather or denim jacket, you'll get so many compliments.
Pure Enrichment PureGlow Crystal - Original 2-in-1 Himalayan Salt Lamp & Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser
We were eyeing this 2-in-1 Himalayan salt lamp and diffuser for awhile and had to get it when it went on sale. Luckily for you, it's still marked down! We love the calming effect of the Himalayan salt rocks when paired with our go-to lavender essential oil. Not to mention, the light offers a subtle glow that will help you wind down as you transition to bedtime.
Yaheetech 4-Piece Dining Chairs with Beech Wood Legs
We moved the week after Prime Day, so naturally we were on the hunt for furniture and home essentials. We took a chance and bought this 4-piece set of mid-century modern chairs, and we are so glad we did. Although they are a little tricky to assemble, there's a bunch of Youtube tutorials to help. The chairs are sturdy, comfortable and look more expensive than the $85 price tag.
Puroma 24-Piece Desk Drawer Organizers
This 24-piece set of desk drawer organizers are a must! We're using ours for organizing our cupboards, desk, skincare and makeup cabinets.
Ahyuan Large Roll-up Dish Drying Rack
TikTok influenced us to get this drying rack, and we don't regret it. It perfectly lays on top of any sink, and will help you dry your cups and more delicate kitchenware without having it pile up on the counter or sink.
Olee Sleep 13-Inch Galaxy Hybrid Gel Infused Memory Foam and Pocket Spring Mattress
We were SO skeptical about buying a mattress on Amazon. After researching mattresses for weeks, so many mattress experts recommended this Olee Sleep hybrid mattress. First of all, it comes rolled up in box and magically turns into a plush yet firm mattress, which makes it perfect for shipping and set-up. The mattress offers a soft memory foam top and five layers of pocket spring. Although it's on the firmer side, it's perfect for those who don't want to feel like they're sinking into memory foam. So far, we're really enjoying it!
Truly Coco Cloud Luxury Shave Butter
Another TikTok-influenced buy that we will buy again! This shave butter is the definition of luxury. It's packed with coconut milk, Argan oil, vitamin E and more nourishing ingredients to hydrate and soften skin.
Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
After hearing so many people raving about the Instant Pot, we had to try it! It combines the capabilities of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer and yogurt maker. The Instant Pot is such a lifesaver for quick meals that you don't have to put much effort into!
9-Pack Acrylic Earrings for Women
Between the palm leaf and leopard and straw designs, this pack of hypoallergenic and lightweight earrings is a steal for $20! People can't believe these earrings are from Amazon.
Sharllen Pillow Slides Slippers
Naturally we also had to try out the cloud slide trend, and we're obsessed. These slides come in 12 bold and neutral hues and are pretty close to the Yeezy ones that have taken over your Instagram feed.
