Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham Sounds Off on Women Being Pitted Against Each Other

If there's one thing Hannah Waddingham believes in, it's women building each other up.
For those who may not know, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso features no feuding among its female characters. In reality, it's the men of Ted Lasso that have the most drama. Because of this, Waddingham's character Rebecca and Juno Temple's character Keeley have been applauded for their representation of female friendships.
However, as Waddingham exclusively told E! News, this on-screen dynamic shouldn't be a revolutionary thing for television. "Well, I can't believe that it's even a subject for debate," she explained, "Because it should have always been thus."
Case in point: The season one scene where Keeley helps Rebecca navigate a red carpet has the same energy as a group of women in a club bathroom. They're hyping each other up and are unapologetic about it. In fact, in the same episode Rebecca and Keeley have an actual heart-to-heart in a restroom. So, it's far more realistic than any feuding female trope.
"Getting to actually play two women that adore the bones of each other," she continued, "and who would trample anyone down to let the other one get ahead, I can only hope that it will encourage a generation of young ladies to do the same."
As for her real-life friendship with Temple? Waddingham made it clear they're fans of one another. "She's one of the great loves of my life," she gushed. "And it was just effortless from day one, and it's just gotten deeper and deeper. Every time we see each other, we're like a drug to each other. We really are."
Waddingham and Temple further proved this to be true after being nominated in the same category for the 2021 Emmys. On being honored alongside her co-star for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, a giddy Waddingham said to E! News, "It's just incredible to share this with each other, it's just insane."
Temple, on the other hand, let herself get emotional, calling Waddingham "a g--damn godsend" and gushing, "I couldn't wish to go through anything like this with anybody cooler, anybody more inspirational and I couldn't be more proud to share this moment with a woman as spectacular as her."
Thankfully, there's plenty more of Rebecca and Keeley to enjoy as Ted Lasso returns with a new episode this week. While we wait for the premiere, watch Waddingham talk about season two in the exclusive interview above.
Ted Lasso season two premieres Friday, July 23 on Apple TV+.