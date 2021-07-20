Olympian Katie Ledecky Shares What's In Her Swim Bag

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Olympic swimming sensation Katie Ledecky is set to add a few more gold medals to her collection during this summer's Tokyo Olympic Games. In addition to a rigorous training schedule, there are a few other things Katie is counting on to get her ready to compete, like chocolate milk and BIC razors. Ahead of her departure to Tokyo, the swimmer revealed her swim bag must-haves as well as her biggest performance tip.
"I set big goals for myself in and out of the water," Katie explained. "Some of the goals I have set for myself over the years have seemed unrealistic at first. Those push me and motivate me to reach higher and work harder."
For the rest of Katie's packing must-haves for the Olympics, scroll below!
TYR Women's Durafast One Solid Diamondfit One Piece Swimsuit
Given she's a swimmer, it's no surprise Katie is packing her favorite TYR swimsuits.
BIC Soleil Sensitive Advanced Women's Disposable Razor
As the face of the BIC Soleil Sensitive Advanced "Game On" campaign, Katie has been vocal about her love for the brand's Soleil Sensitive Advanced Razors for ultra smooth skin! To prevent irritation, the blades feature water-activated moisture strips enriched with aloe.
Black Hawk Racing Femme Mirrored Goggles
If you're looking for a new pair of goggles, take a cue from Katie and pick up TYR's Black Hawk racing goggles.
TYR Multi Color Silicone Swim Cap
Don't let your hair get in the way of your Olympic dreams with this silicone swim cap.
Hand Sanitizer
The Olympian made sure to pack tons of hand sanitizer for the Tokyo Games.
TYR XL Hyper Dry Sport Towel
This 100% microfiber towel accelerates the drying process, so you can go from your aquatic workout to your next activity in no time.
Chocolate Milk
Katie's most surprising must-have? Chocolate milk. The Olympian drinks it post-workout thanks to its many health benefits like refueling muscles.
Adidas Ultraboost Shoes
For dryland training, Katie rocks Adidas' Ultraboost running shoes.
Women's Venzo Genesis Closed Back Tech Suit Swimsuit
For competition time, Katie reps these state-of-the-art TYR swimsuits, so she can glide through the water and show off her speed.
Journal
To document her exciting journey, Katie packed a journal.
Extra Masks
Given the times we are in, the Olympian made sure to pack extra masks to keep her protected.
Ready for more Olympics-inspired shopping? Check out our patriotic style guide for your Olympics viewing party.