Jessica Springsteen Shares How Dad Bruce Reacted After She Made the Olympic Team

Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica Springsteen is working on a dream.

The championship horse rider is set to compete in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics as part of the U.S. equestrian jumping team. And needless to say, her mom Patti Scialfa and her rocker dad are pretty proud.

"Oh my gosh, they were so excited," Jessica recently told Today's Hoda Kotb about her parents' reaction to her making the team. "I mean, they've supported me since I was little, and this has been, you know, a huge dream of mine ever since I can remember. And the sport has become such a passion for them, as well. So, we've, I feel like, been on this journey together. So, they were so proud of me and so happy."

This will be the first time Jessica has competed in the Olympics; although, she was an alternate in the 2012 London Games. The 29-year-old athlete joins silver medalist Kent Farrington and gold medalists Laura Kraut and McLain Ward. In fact, Jessica said she's "admired these riders" throughout her career and that being "named to the team with them has been such a huge honor."