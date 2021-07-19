Prince Harry's Upcoming Memoir Promises to Feature the "Highs and Lows" of Royal Life

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview Gets Emmy Nom

This upcoming memoir calls for a book club with plenty of tea.

On Monday, July 19, Penguin Random House announced it will be publishing a forthcoming memoir by Prince Harry.

Described as an intimate and heartfelt book, the project promises to include experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons directly from the Duke of Sussex himself.

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become," Prince Harry said in a statement. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

The 36-year-old royal family member added, "I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."