Go Inside Kanye West's Private Album Listening Party in Las Vegas

Las Vegas' popular destination this weekend may not have been the winning slot machines after all.
Why? Because Kanye West held a private invite-only listening party at a church in Sin City Sunday evening, E! News has learned.
According to a source, the rapper wore a hooded sweatshirt and accessorized with green leather gloves throughout the event. And, instead of giving one of his infamous speeches during the listening event, the 44-year-old Grammy winner chose to let the music do all the talking as he played what could be an upcoming gospel album off of his Mac.
A majority of guests were friends including Usher, who was also in the audience and able to get an early listen. According to a source, the singer "seemed to enjoy listening to the new album" after celebrating the grand opening of his new headlining Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
Several guests who shared insight social media said phones were taken away before the event started. And according to reports, the album is called Donda, which is also the name of Kanye's mom who passed away in 2007 at the age of 58.
For those who missed out on Sunday's event, there may be a chance to attend another session. Fans are posting about a listening event being held July 22 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Ultimately, this weekend wasn't just about new music. Before heading to Las Vegas, Kanye reunited with Kim Kardashian to take their four kids on a family outing to the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco. A museum source told E! News that the family of six stopped by July 17 before opening hours to see the new teamLab: Continuity exhibition.
"They were excited to be there, and everyone seemed to be getting along great between Kim and Kanye," the source shared. "They were there for the kids as the museum is a very family friendly environment, and this specific exhibit brings out the childlike wonder in us all. By all accounts they were gracious, appreciative, and had a great time!"
—Reporting by Spencer Lubitz