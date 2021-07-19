Reign Disick Is Such a Mood During Family Fun Day With Scott, Mason and Penelope

Boys will be boys!
Scott Disick cheered on son Reign Disick during an adorable beach vacation in the Hamptons this past weekend. The Talentless founder snapped a series of pics showing Reign and siblings Mason Disick and Penelope Disick playing in the sand, cruising on a boat and enjoying a luxe lunch on the East End. Yet, it was Reign's moody glances that stole the show.
Reign was all smiles on July 18 while sitting on the lap of family friends beside Penelope during a meal. The six-year-old had a slight pout in a follow-up snapshot as he played with a water glass in front of chips and a salad. "My boy," Scott captioned.
Then, Reign was shaking his booty in an adorable pic of him posing on a boat. "Let's boat," Scott wrote. An up-close portrait of Reign also showed him gazing off into the distance. We think that one is worth framing, Scott!
Scott and model girlfriend Amelia Hamlin relocated to the Hamptons for the summer months. An insider told E! News earlier this month that the couple were "in the process of scouting places" to rent. From the looks of Scott's Instagram Stories, it seems he spotted the perfect "Lord manor" while passing by on boat. Scott shared two photos of the sprawling mansion overlooking the water.
As for their family time, the source explained that the 20-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin has been prioritizing Scott's three children.
"Amelia has been able to spend more time with the kids recently and is embracing it. She's learning a lot," the source shared. "It's definitely a whole new world for her, but she loves being around them and is grateful she gets to have this experience. She thinks they are amazing and is really good with them. Her and Scott love planning fun activities with them."
Check out the sweet new pics of Reign and relive more of his cutest moments below!