Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Museum Outing With Their Kids

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are putting their family first.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the rapper reunited amid their divorce to take their four kids—North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2—to the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco on July 17.
A museum source told E! News, Kim, Kanye and the kids stopped by before opening hours to see the new teamLab: Continuity exhibition—an immersive digital experience, a press release stated, in which "movement-sensitive artworks fill entire galleries and are hyper-responsive to human activity, transforming visitors into participants."
The insider said Kim, Kanye and their little ones were joined by their security guards but not their nannies and that the exes were "very low key" while exploring the galleries.
"They were excited to be there, and everyone seemed to be getting along great between Kim and Kanye," the source said. "They were there for the kids as the museum is a very family friendly environment, and this specific exhibit brings out the childlike wonder in us all. By all accounts they were gracious, appreciative, and had a great time!"
The reunion comes five months after Kim and Kanye filed for divorce. "It was not, like, one specific thing that happened on either part," she told Andy Cohen during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, which aired in June. "I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision. And, like, in no way would I want someone to think that I didn't give it my all or not really try. You know, we have four kids, there's nothing that I think parents would want more than to see—or even kids want more than to see their parents together. I grew up, and I lived that myself."
However, the SKIMS mogul said she and the Grammy winner have "an amazing co-parenting relationship" and that she respects him "so much," as fans have seen through her Father's Day and birthday tributes to Kanye. A source close to the reality star also told E! News Kanye even "gave feedback with the design" for Kim's KKW Beauty rebranding.
"You know, that was my friend first—first and foremost—for a long time," Kim continued. "So, I can't see that going away. I will forever be Kanye's biggest fan. He's the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family."
As for their love lives, Kanye recently sparked romance rumors with Irina Shayk. However, a source told E! News Kim is "happy being single."
"Eventually she would like to find someone again," the insider added, "but it has to be the right person."
- Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom