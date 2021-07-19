This Photo of Khloe Kardashian and Her “Besties” True, Penelope and Chicago Is Too Cute for Words

Sunday Funday: Party of Four!
Khloe Kardashian and her "besties" won Instagram over the weekend with their adorable selfie. In the sweet snap, posted on Sunday, July 18, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star struck a pose with a few of her tiniest family members, including her 9-year-old niece Penelope Disick, 3-year-old daughter True Thompson, and 3-year-old niece, Chicago West. Khloe captioned the cute pic, "Me and my besties!"
In the heartwarming photo, the three cousins are all smiles for the snap, while Khloe opted for to pose with a slight-kissy face. The post has already garnered over 1.5 million double taps, with plenty of fans gushing over all the cuteness included in just one snap.
Any fan who has kept up with their close family will know that the cousins are the epitome of built-in besties. They've enjoyed tons of vacations together this summer alone (along with their parents, of course), have continued to meet up for the cutest playdates and even help each other raid cosmetic closets whenever they have the opportunity.
As far as celebrations go, the last few weeks have been quite the whirlwind for the trio.
In fact, Penelope—whose parents are Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick—recently turned 9 on July 8. For the special day, Penelope received a state-of-the-art drum set from her mom's boyfriend, rocker Travis Barker.
"My birthday girl!" Kourtney wrote alongside a photo of Penelope and her drum set. "My favorite girl in the entire world I am so happy and proud to be your mommy. I can not believe that you are 9. My life is sooooo much better because of you."
Travis also commented, "Penelope you're a rock star."