Watch Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas Go for the Gold in Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas are seeing if they have what it takes to be Olympic athletes. And let's just say, they were burnin' up after their training sessions.

Watch: Jonas Brothers Jump Over Hurdles for "Olympic Dreams"

What do the Jonas Brothers gotta do for an Olympic medal? They're about to find out.

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas put their athletic abilities to the test for a new special called Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers. In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of the one-hour episode, the bandmates see if they have what it takes to go for the gold in track and field. The answer? They might need a little more practice.

"For anyone watching the Olympics at home this year and thinking to yourself, 'I could do that,' let me tell you something," Nick said, "you can't." 

Luckily, the trio had a little help and trained with world record holder and Olympic hurdler Sydney McLaughlin and four-time gold medalist and track star Sanya Richards-Ross. Through the athletes' coaching and encouragement, Kevin, Joe and Nick were able to soar over a few hurdles. Of course, there was plenty of trash talking among the brothers, too.

"Let's address the elephant in the room: There's a bit of an age gap," Nick, 28, said after Kevin, 33, clipped a hurdle. "You're getting old. It happens. It's natural. You shouldn't feel ashamed of it. We can maybe take one of the hurdles away for you to make it even."

In the end, Sanya reminded them only one sibling could win. As she put it, "You're not brothers, you're competitors."

Sanya and Sydney weren't the only Olympians to work with the JoBros. The artists also teamed up with gold medal-winning gymnasts Laurie Hernandez and Nastia Liukin, as well as with silver medalist and BMX racer Alise Willoughby.

Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers premieres Wednesday, July 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

