Hilary Duff Hosts Adorable Mommy and Me Class With Mandy Moore, Ashley Tisdale and More Celeb Babies

All about that bass!
Hilary Duff has taken Mommy and Me classes to a whole new level. Over the weekend, the Disney alum gathered her fellow celebrity mom friends for a little jam session.
Among the lucky attendees? In addition to Hilary's 3-month-old daughter, Mae, close friend and fellow ‘00s icon Mandy Moore also had her 5-month-old son, August ("Gus") there for the music class on July 18. Ashley Tisdale was also present with her 3-month-old daughter, Jupiter and Meghan Trainor's 5-month-old son, Riley, was also amongst the cute friend group together for the fun-filled day.
The class also included food blogger Gaby Dalkin's 6-month-old daughter and makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan's 4-month-old daughter, both named Poppy.
According to the snaps shared to Ashley's Instagram Story, their official playdate served as Jupiter's first music class. The "He Said, She Said" singer even jokingly wrote in one of her captions that her newborn was already attempting to hit some high notes.
The Lizzie McGuire actress and host of the day also shared a sweet snap of the kids laying side by side on a blanket and the pic is simply too cute for words.
Just as a refresher: Hilary is also mom to Luca, 9, who she shares with ex, Mike Comrie, and Banks, 2, who, in addition to baby Mae, she shares with husband Matthew Koma.
Mandy's newborn, Gus, would be the first child for her and husband Taylor Goldsmith. Meghan, who shares Riley with husband Daryl Sabara, welcomed their first baby in February and Ashley welcomed her first child, Jupiter, with husband Christopher French back in March.
This also wouldn't be the first time at least two of the celeb moms organized a special playdate for their little ones. Back in May, Mandy's son August met Hilary's daughter Mae and the first encounter was one for the books, as Mandy put it.
"When August met Mae," she captioned the adorable post at the time. "A love story for the ages."
By the looks of their latest playdate, these babies might be well on their way to becoming besties in no time.