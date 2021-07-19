Hilary Duff Hosts Adorable Mommy and Me Class With Mandy Moore, Ashley Tisdale and More Celeb Babies

Watch : Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Welcome Their Second Baby

All about that bass!



Hilary Duff has taken Mommy and Me classes to a whole new level. Over the weekend, the Disney alum gathered her fellow celebrity mom friends for a little jam session.



Among the lucky attendees? In addition to Hilary's 3-month-old daughter, Mae, close friend and fellow ‘00s icon Mandy Moore also had her 5-month-old son, August ("Gus") there for the music class on July 18. Ashley Tisdale was also present with her 3-month-old daughter, Jupiter and Meghan Trainor's 5-month-old son, Riley, was also amongst the cute friend group together for the fun-filled day.



The class also included food blogger Gaby Dalkin's 6-month-old daughter and makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan's 4-month-old daughter, both named Poppy.



According to the snaps shared to Ashley's Instagram Story, their official playdate served as Jupiter's first music class. The "He Said, She Said" singer even jokingly wrote in one of her captions that her newborn was already attempting to hit some high notes.