Ariana Grande and Husband Dalton Gomez Enjoy Fun Night Out at Christina Aguilera's Show

Watch : Christina Aguilera Slams "Demeaning" Treatment of Britney Spears

Ariana Grande and Christina Aguilera keep making each other that much stronger.

Ariana and husband Dalton Gomez attended the 40-year-old "Say Something" vocalist's concert at Los Angeles' storied Hollywood Bowl venue on Saturday, July 17, and the "Positions" singer shared pics and footage to social media throughout the weekend of the night out.

"Screaming," Ariana, 28, wrote on a post of footage showing Christina singing her 2003 single "Fighter" during the performance. "i love you. congratulations to you & the @laphil on a STUNNING show."

Later in the weekend, Ariana posted video of Christina's rendition of her 2006 hit "Ain't No Other Man" and added the message, "dead."

Ariana also posted a photo of herself wearing a mask while posing with Dalton and two other friends at the concert. She added a heart and single-tear emoji.

On July 18, Christina reposted Ariana's footage to her own Instagram Story and added, "Thank you for coming, beautiful." Christina also shared her own Instagram post that read in part, "I can wholeheartedly say I had the time of my LIFE performing at the @hollywoodbowl this weekend."