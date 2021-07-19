Kaitlyn Bristowe Calls Out Fans Mocking Her "Privileged Problems" After She Posts Tearful Footage

Watch : Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Talk Hosting "The Bachelorette"

Kaitlyn Bristowe is responding to fans who offered insulting feedback about her recent emotional posts.

On Saturday, July 17, the current co-host of The Bachelorette took to her Instagram Story to share footage of herself getting emotional and brushing away tears as she got candid about feeling alone, given that fiancé Jason Tartick was out of town. Kaitlyn, who grew up in Canada, also explained that it had been tough to not get back there lately to see her loved ones.

"I have been so emotional the last few days," she said. "It's so hard sometimes being away. I haven't been back to Canada in two years. I was FaceTiming my dad today, and I'm feeling so lonely. And obviously, Jason left, and he is having family time, and I was supposed to be there, and I couldn't because of work stuff. And I'm just missing them, and I miss the dogs, and I'm just having a moment."