Britney Spears Belts Out Her Song "Lonely" With Boyfriend Sam Asghari After Shading Family

Amid continued tension with her family, Britney Spears took a moment to sing one of her classic numbers—but on her own terms.

The pop star's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, shared footage to his Instagram Story on Sunday, July 18 that appeared to show the longtime couple enjoying a drive through Los Angeles while Britney sang along with the radio to her 2001 song "Lonely." Neither of their faces was seen in the video, although her right hand is shown, featuring red nail polish and her small triangle tattoo near her thumb.

In the car, Britney, who seemed to be seated in the driver's seat, told Sam that "Lonely" is a "song I wrote that I was proud of." Sam replied, "Really?" and later adds, "I love this song."

The 39-year-old performer could be heard accompanying the bridge, which features the anguished lyrics, "Think of times/You made me cry/You had me so confused/I'm tired of trying/Leave behind this/What's a girl to do?"