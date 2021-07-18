Britney Spears Calls Out Her Family, Including Sister Jamie Lynn Spears, in Scathing Post

Watch : Jamie Lynn Spears Speaks Out After Britney Spears' Legal Win

Britney Spears isn't holding back any longer.

The pop star—who recently slammed those "closest" to her for not speaking up about her 13-year conservatorship sooner—took to Instagram to directly call out her family members, including her father, Jamie Spears, and younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

When discussing her sister, the Grammy winner captioned her post on Saturday, July 17, "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!!"

Back in 2017, Jamie Lynn made a surprise appearance at the Radio Disney Music Awards and performed "Till The World Ends" to honor Britney's Icon Award. Moreover, the former Nickelodeon star performed an acoustic version of "Oops...I Did it Again" in Georgia in 2013, according to Today.

"My so-called support system hurt me deeply," Britney continued. "This conservatorship killed my dreams...so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill...yet people still try!!!!"