Willow Smith Fiercely Shaves Her Head on Stage During "Whip My Hair" Performance

Willow Smith whipped her hair right off during a live concert on Friday, July 16.

The "Transparent Soul" singer expertly played an electric guitar while seated on a stool as she got her hair shaved off. What's more? She was simultaneously singing a pop-punk version of her first hit single, "Whip My Hair."

The 20-year-old star got her hair cut in the middle of the Facebook Live event, Willow in Concert: lately I feel everything, to celebrate the release of her fourth studio album. "This is such a special moment for me," Willow wrote on Facebook. "Celebrating the release of my album with Travis Barker + Avril Lavigne." Willow concluded, "Thank you for coming on this journey with me."

Interestingly enough, this wasn't the first time Willow shaved off her hair during a show. Back in 2012, the singer did the same thing during her Whip My Hair tour. Her dad, Will Smith, described his reaction to his then-11-year-old daughter's new look in a 2017 video on Jay-Z's "Footnotes of Adnis" on Tidal.