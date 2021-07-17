KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Willow Smith Fiercely Shaves Her Head on Stage During "Whip My Hair" Performance

Willow Smith gave Facebook concert-viewers a front-row seat to her haircut on Friday, July 16. And it might have been a callback to another time she did the very same thing.

Willow Smith whipped her hair right off during a live concert on Friday, July 16.

The "Transparent Soul" singer expertly played an electric guitar while seated on a stool as she got her hair shaved off. What's more? She was simultaneously singing a pop-punk version of her first hit single, "Whip My Hair."

The 20-year-old star got her hair cut in the middle of the Facebook Live event, Willow in Concert: lately I feel everything, to celebrate the release of her fourth studio album. "This is such a special moment for me," Willow wrote on Facebook. "Celebrating the release of my album with Travis Barker + Avril Lavigne." Willow concluded, "Thank you for coming on this journey with me."

Interestingly enough, this wasn't the first time Willow shaved off her hair during a show. Back in 2012, the singer did the same thing during her Whip My Hair tour. Her dad, Will Smith, described his reaction to his then-11-year-old daughter's new look in a 2017 video on Jay-Z's "Footnotes of Adnis" on Tidal.

"We came downstairs and she had shaved her head bald," Will remembered. "She shaved her head bald in the middle of her Whip My Hair tour. I was like, "Oh, s--t."

The actor explained that he had been pushing his daughter to continue the tour even though she had expressed her desire to go home.

Will added, "I'm looking at that girl and I'm like, 'Got it. I understand. You will not have this trouble out of me ever again. Let's go, baby. We can go.'"

He recalled the moment as being a huge breakthrough for him, sharing, "For me, it was that soldier that was pushing and wasn't paying any attention whatsoever to what was going on emotionally with this beautiful little creature in front of me. That was the first part of the collapsing of my father's suit that I was wearing that wasn't mine."

On the other hand, Willow's mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, recently showed that she was inspired by her daughter's hairstyle and decided to rock it on her own.

The Red Table Talk host wrote on July 12 on Instagram, "Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT... my 50's are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed."

